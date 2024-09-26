Jaylin Williams Still 'A Special Guy' For OKC Thunder
One of the Thunder’s most consistent role players might see a decrease in minutes but not importance.
Jaylin Williams will move down the depth chart for a second straight year. After starting in 2023, Williams will enter next season as the third-string center behind Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
Still, Williams’ impact next season could go many different directions. Despite two other bigs on the roster who will play big minutes, the third-year player could play alongside another center, specifically Holmgren.
Last season, Holmgren and Williams played limited minutes together but showed potential as a duo. Considering their success, Holmgren and Hartenstein could play together, which could open minutes for Williams.
If Holmgren or Hartenstein suffer any injuries throughout the 82-game grind, Williams is a perfect player to replace them. While his role is undetermined going into next season, GM Sam Presti is confident Williams will help the team next season.
“I just think J-Will is a special guy,” Presti said. “When he's playing in our open gyms or when he just walks in the room, he's just a different guy. He's a guy, I think, no matter what team he's on, he's going to help that team win a little more than they otherwise would. That's just because of his approach to the game, his competitive spirit, his selflessness. He's a special guy that way.”
His competitive spirit has always shown on the floor. Williams’ willingness to take charges or dive for loose balls has made him a key member of the Thunder’s rotation in recent years.
Also shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc in his career, Williams averaged four points and 3.4 rebounds in 13 minutes per game last season. While he has some weaknesses, he has always fit the mold of player the Thunder are looking for.
As next season inches closer, Williams will have an opportunity to prove his worth again, albeit in a smaller role.
