Jaylin Williams Still Has a Role For OKC Thunder After Offseason Improvement
Jaylin Williams has seen plenty of fluctuation in terms of his role over the course of his short NBA career. He has had to adapt to Oklahoma City’s lineup and pickup a lot of things on the fly.
From an every night starter, to a key role player, and everything in between, Williams has become a versatile option for the Thunder. It’s rare that a young guy becomes a respected locker room voice, too, but that’s just what Williams has done in Oklahoma City.
Just because the Thunder added Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason doesn’t mean there’s not room for J-Will in the rotation. It might not be every night, but he’ll have his chance to make an impact this season. He can slot in at both the power forward and center position, and part of his offseason training program was centered around staying in tip top shape.
“A lot of work,” Williams answered when asked about his summer. “You've got to eat right. You've got to work out right. You've got to sleep right. You've got to think right. Whatever it is, you have to do a lot.
“This offseason I took another step in that area. Ate right. Worked out a lot. I was in Miami working out a lot. I was trying to get my body right, working on my jump shot, and getting better at the small portion of my game.”
Over the course of his two seasons with the Thunder, Williams has averaged 4.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in just over 15 minutes per game. He’s proved his versatility by shooting at a career 38.5% clip from behind the 3-point line. His shooting stroke is no fluke either, as the Thunder big man also shot 80.5% from the free throw line a season ago. Continuing his improvement as a shooter will be a big piece to staying in the Thunder’s rotation.
"With working on my shot it's just a lot of reps every day," Williams said. "A lot of reps. First thing I do is work on the small jump shots and then switch it up to threes, shooting with a quick release or with a guy contesting or from different passes, different areas, different actions, things like that."
Despite added front court depth, Williams is an important piece to this Thunder team on and off the court. He has a chance to make a real impact once again this season.
"I think if you are able to get better and you are able to do those things, I feel like that's always an upside for your team," Williams said. "With our coaches, you never know what we're going to throw at another team, and I'm sure that's a question you should ask him. I'm excited for this season."
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.