Jaylin Williams Strings Together Consecutive Strong Showings for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City’s front court has been a topic of discussion for the last few years now. Before Chet Holmgren entered into the equation, the team was committed to playing a devastating version of small ball that forced many turnovers and encouraged a fast pace. This also led to the Thunder being undersized and out-rebounded most nights.
When Holmgren entered the fold, everything changed. The Thunder evolved from a play-in team to No. 1 in a loaded Western Conference. In the playoffs, though, the effects of having just one big option on the floor was on display. Oklahoma City couldn’t survive the minutes with Holmgren on the bench, and it was clear that the team would benefit from having another option.
Then, the team made its biggest splash of the summer. Signing Isaiah Hartenstein to a massive contract was so smart for this team, and it has looked like a perfect fit on paper. The problem that the team couldn’t plan for is the world where Holmgren and Hartenstein both miss time. That has happened early on in the season, and Oklahoma City has handled it surprisingly well.
Jaylin Williams has stepped up for the Thunder in the meantime, and while it’s not a longterm solution, Oklahoma City’s backup big man has been able to fill the void to the best of his ability.
Over the last two games, Williams has averaged 13.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while drilling two triples in each outing. His defense, especially in pick-and-roll situations, has put the Thunder in a few difficult spots, but overall his play has been adequate. He has been able to overcome any defensive shortcomings by his offense over the last week.
In 15 minutes per game, Williams is averaging 5.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. He’s also averaging a career-high 2.3 assists. His stats don’t jump off the page, but he is doing his part filling in for two ultra talented big men.
Oklahoma City isn’t looking for a longterm solution because both Hartenstein and Holmgren are expected to return this season — Hartenstein as soon as next week. But in the meantime, Williams looks like he’s locked in on his opportunity.