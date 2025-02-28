Joel Embiid Shutdown Has Big Implications for OKC Thunder
This has been a forgettable season in the city of brotherly love. After the Philadelphia 76ers were crowned offseason winners such as Paul George leaving LaLa Land for the contract security that the 76ers could offer him.
With George in the fold to join Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid no one expected the 76ers to sit at 20-38 and outside the lowly Eastern Conference's play-in picture. Nothing has gone according to plan as George, Embiid and Jared McCain have dealt with injuries that now have cost two of the three its season.
It was announced today that after laboring with a knee injury all season, Embiid will be out for the remainder of the regular season.
This is a smart move for the 76ers organization and gives them the best chance at a bounce back season in the 2025-26 campaign. Though, it has massive implications for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Heading into the year, the 76ers top-six protected pick seemed like a no brainer to convey just four months ago. Now, with Embiid and McCain out for the season and potentially more losses piling up, it would take a stunning NBA Draft Lottery day to see the selection head to Bricktown.
In a loaded 2025 NBA Draft, the 76ers keeping its pick would be a massive boost to its roster next season.
However, if the pick stays with Philadelphia (by landed 1-6) the Thunder are owed the 76ers top-four protected first round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.