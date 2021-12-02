Josh Giddey Named Top Rookie to This Point in Season

Although he's currently sidelined with the flu, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey got good news on Thursday afternoon. The NBA announced its rookies of the month, spanning over both Oct. and Nov., a quarter through the season.

Alongside Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who won the award for the Eastern Conference, Giddey was named the best Western Conference rookie to this point in the season. After being selected sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, this is a huge accomplishment for the 19-year-old.

The Australian guard becomes just the second Thunder player to be named Rookie of the Month.

Giddey has appeared in 20 games as a starter for the OKC to this point in the season, producing 10.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 29.4 minutes per contest. His assist numbers are the best on the team, which is impressive for being the second youngest player in the NBA.

Late last month, Giddey became just the third teenager in NBA history to tally at least 100 assists and 100 rebounds in his first 20 games.

As the Thunder continue their rebuild, Giddey will be one of the faces of the franchise. Alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City could potentially have one of the best backcourts in the entire NBA down the road.

To this point in the 2021-22 season, Giddey has been one of the best rookies in the entire league, and has earned an award in doing so.

