Josh Giddey's Floater Could be Key to His Success

Josh Giddey’s progression in the NBA is accelerating at a faster pace than expected. Originally, he was a raw prospect that might need time to develop and adjust to game speed. Now, he’s one of the most intriguing rising players in the NBA.

Before his rookie season was cut short, Giddey was showing his potential on the court. The Australian is well known for his flashy passes and alley-oop lobs. He’s also the youngest player to get a triple double in NBA history.

It’s safe to say Giddey’s career is off to a solid start. One thing the point guard should do now, though, is try to develop a go-to shot. Most players have signature moves and stamped finishes, but Giddey is still trying to fully unlock his offense game. He struggled to shoot from downtown and had little success with pull-up jumpers too. Oklahoma City hired Chip Engelland, a well-renowned shooting doctor, to work his magic, but until then, Giddey can start to master other skills.

One shot that would expand his game quite a bit is the floater, and he experimented with it a few times a season ago. This summer, Giddey seemed to be finishing much better around the rim and displayed improved touch on short range shots. Now would be the perfect time for Giddey to add a lethal floater.

He seems to already have expanded range on his floater, giving him a head start off the bat. Teams and defenders will be falling back on defense trying to take away Giddey’s path to the rim. If he can rise up and knock down short shots, it could change his game.

At 6-foot-8, Giddey is one of the most unique ball-handlers in the NBA. Sometimes his lack of quickness allows defenders to cut off his lane to the basket, and this would result in jumpers sometimes last season. If the Australian can use his height to his advantage, though, a floater would be the perfect shot to add. He has great touch and lift around the rim and is tall enough to almost always get a floater off over any defender.

The Thunder will have to figure out how Giddey’s game meshes with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The major knock has been the lack of shooting in the backcourt. If Giddey develops a lethal floater, though, a solid 3-point shot would just be icing on the cake.

