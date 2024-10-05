ESPN Analyst Sets Bar High For OKC Thunder
Expectations are high - or as the Thunder like to call it, potential possibilities are high in Bricktown. The 2024-25 season hasn't even begun yet and the OKC Thunder are already marked as title contenders.
In fact, from Vegas odds to media pundit and even casual NBA fans, the Thunder are the favorites to win the West and rival the East champion in the NBA Finals. This would be the organization's second trip to the finals with their first coming in 2012.
The Thunder certainly have a roster fit for contention status from their high-end talent at the top to their flushed out depth and elite sideline pacer, Oklahoma City is currently in the driver seat out West after bolstering their 57 win squad in the offseason.
As NBA preview season begins, the hot takes will fly and one that echoed through the league's ecosystem was from former Thunder center Kendrick Perkins on ESPN's NBA Today show.
“You’re the only team in the Western Conference that checks all the boxes… This is your year to get to the NBA Finals. I don't want to hear nothing else," Perkins said on ESPN's NBA Today.
This is a common sentiment around the Oklahoma City Thunder, rightfully so. They have one of the best top to bottom rosters in the league.
Isaiah Hartenstein immediately fills the biggest flaw in last year's squad which was bounced in the second round in six games with a zero point differential despite the tema getting played off the floor when rising star Chet Holmgren hit the pine.
Alex Caruso quickly covers up the clunkiness of a successful starting five in place of Josh Giddey who is primed for a bounce back year in the Windy City but wasn't exactly a seamless fit in Oklahoma City.
Sure, reservations can be had about Holmgren and fellow rising star Jalen Williams taking the next step offensively as two guys who left a lot to be desired on that end of the floor as No. 2 and 3 options in a postseason setting, but banking on them to improve is a good bet.
However, the only push back Perkins should recieve is with the flippent dismissal of other outcomes. If Oklahoma City doesn't break through in their second postseason run, it is not a death sentence.
The Boston Celtics, a model franchise in every sense of the phrase and viewed as on the midst of a potential dynastic run led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who had their fair share of flame outs before eventually getting over the hump.
While the Thunder are a good bet to win the title this year, coming up short does not spell trouble for this group.
