Clippers Forward Could be Surprising Addition to OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder and L.A. Clippers already have plenty of transactional history over the last several years, but that could continue even further as soon as the trade deadline.
The Clippers lost Paul George in the offseason, leaving his co-stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden as the lone pieces of the big three that was formed to compete for an NBA championship. They don't look as much of a threat in the Western Conference as they have in previous years, and the signs of a drop off are already starting to show.
Leonard is still dealing with a knee injury that has lingered since last season, leaving L.A. unlikely to have its franchise player ready to suit up for its season-opener. If the injury continues to be a factor throughout the year, it could seriously jeopardize the Clippers' position.
Leonard's injury coupled with L.A.'s championship window seemingly coming to a close, it could be time for both parties to part ways as soon as the All-Star break begins.
Of course, the Oklahoma City Thunder would be one of the teams with the most assets to incentive the Clippers to make a trade.
With the injuries he's sustained and unreliability as a No. 1 option over the last couple of years, Leonard's value is far less than it once was. Oklahoma City wouldn't need to sacrifice a significant amount of draft capital or young talent for him, sending back the swap rights to L.A.'s 2025 first-round pick and its 2026 unprotected first-round pick would be all it takes aside from salary filler.
The 33-year-old is on a large contract that doesn't expire until the 2027 free agency period, but the Thunder could sustain that salary until it needs to start handing out extensions to Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, amongst others. With the majority of its roster on rookie deals, now is the time to add a player the stature of Leonard before it's too late.
Oklahoma City would need to see Leonard get past his injury before making such a commitment, but once healthy, a diminished offensive role could help prevent future injuries by lessening his workload. The forward would be a pivotal piece to its core, but he wouldn't have to be the main option anymore.
Leonard will never regain MVP status again in his career, but the Thunder wouldn't need that. He still averaged an efficient 20 points per game last season with strong perimeter defense, and to put that at Oklahoma City's starting small forward position? It would be a title favorite.
The trade is certainly a stretch, but if the Thunder and Clippers find themselves heading down opposite roads during the season, a trade deadline transaction surrounding Leonard could become a reality.
