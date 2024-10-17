How Kawhi Leonard’s Injury Affects the OKC Thunder
Kawhi Leonard has a new injury update.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the Los Angeles Clippers star is expected to be sidelined for indefinite period of time at the start of the NBA season, due to him rehabilitating the inflammation in his right knee.
The 33-year-old forward has yet to play a preseason game for the team, and will now sit out for an undisclosed amount of time, an obviously bad sign as far as injuries usually go. Leonard has dealt with inflammation for several months now, dating back to last year’s regular season, and the Olympics.
The news is an obviously big blow for LA, who needed Leonard’s talents alongside former MVP James Harden in order to make a run at the Western Conference this season.
Acquired in the very same offseason Paul George was shipped from OKC to LA, Leonard has been a vital piece to their success, but his health problems have unfortunately followed. Now, George has moved on to greener pastures in Philadelphia, leaving LA's chances somewhat up in the air.
Now, Oklahoma City itself stands in good position in the Western Conference with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and more. And its 2025 NBA Draft odds are likely better with the talented Leonard set to sit games.
The Thunder own the Clippers’ pick swap this season, meaning if LA finishes ahead of Oklahoma City at the draft, the Thunder will automatically select there, instead.
The Thunder have already reaped the benefits of trading George. And with the 2025 NBA Draft looking to be a good one, it seems they could do so again.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.