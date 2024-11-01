Lu Dort’s Hot Start is Propelling OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City has cruised to a 4-0 start to the season. The team is firing on all cylinders — and they aren’t even at full strength yet. There’s not much to nitpick with an undefeated team outscoring opponents by an average of 17.5 points per game.
The Thunder ranks No. 3 in the NBA in net rating and has been one of the league’s most dominant teams. The defense is on pace for a historic season, leading the league in defensive rating by a wide margin. The Thunder’s current defensive rating is 91.3, and the Golden State Warriors are a distant second at 98.4. The defensive domination is the biggest reason for the team’s sky high net rating, as the offense ranks 23rd. It makes it even crazier to have a top three net rating considering one side of the floor has been so shaky.
Of course, Oklahoma City’s offense will ramp up at some point this season. The team was near the top in every offensive category a season ago but has been in a bit of a shooting slump to start the season. The one player holding the offensive operation together, though? The team’s best defender, Lu Dort.
Dort has gone through streaky stretches every season of his career, and that’s to be expected out of any NBA player. But last season, he enjoyed career highs in field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. It looks like his strong season has carried over in a big way. It’s only four games, but the results have been eye popping. Dort is averaging 12.0 points per game on 57.1% from the floor and 57.9% from behind the 3-point line. He’s also averaging just 0.3 turnovers and shooting 100% from the free throw line.
His volume hasn’t increased, either, which is what Oklahoma City is looking for. His shot diet was greatly improved a season ago, and he’s still focused on taking good shots.
Obviously, 57.9% from behind the 3-point line isn’t a sustainable number. But factoring in his last season, too, it appears Dort is well on his way to being a 40% outside shooter. For an elite defender that has completely transformed his offensive game, that’s a massive win. His contract is looking better with each passing year, and he has been a big part of the Thunder’s success so far.
