Dort's Likely Absence Gives Diallo and Others a Chance to Step Up

Billy Donovan says that Lu Dort will likely sit out game one against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Dort is still feeling the effects of a sprained right knee that occurred in the Thunder's win over the Heat.

According to the Oklahoman, Donovan told the media on Monday, "I think we're pretty confident about that, but again, he's progressed."... "We'll see where he's at tomorrow and see how much progress he can continue to make."

Dort is one of the many defenders the Thunder will employ to guard former MVP, James Harden. Sunday, Donvan said it would take a "team effort" to slow Harden down.

"You can't just expect one player to sit there and say you've got James Harden now stop him."..."It doesn't work like that; I think we have to have it as a real good team effort to provide help where that's necessary."

The door is now open for Terrance Ferguson, Hamidou Diallo, Dennis Schroder, and Andre Roberson to step up in Dort's place. While Dort's physicality will frustrate Harden, making it difficult for him to always get good looks at the basket, Diallo has been extraordinarily active on defense during the seeding games.

Diallo is a pest. His quick hands and hustle will cause problems for anyone he's guarding throughout the series. While he doesn't create a ton of turnovers, you can count on him to be all over the court.

For Roberson, here is the opportunity to announce to the NBA he is back and ready to defend at an elite level. Roberson played 28 minutes vs. The Clippers, to get into more of a rhythm.

"I thought physically he handled his minutes really really well."..."It was good to get him a good constant amount of playing time, and I thought defensively he took a step forward."

Donavan says Roberson takes great pride in being high-level defender if those minutes on Friday were any indication Donovan is ready to see him against better one on one competition.

Thunder/Rockets Tuesday at 5:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.