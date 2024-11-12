Malevy Leons, Adam Flagler Stand Out in OKC Blue Season Opener
For the first time as G League Champions, the OKC Blue stepped on the hardwood again. tippping off their 2024-25 season against the Texas Legends inside the Paycom Center.
The Blue got off to a blistering start in this contest, posting a 16-4 run from the opening tip. However, the Blue struggled to bury the Texas Legends in this contest as the Frisco fighters kept delivering counter punches. For the majority of the second quarter and after intermission, it was a back and forth affiar.
Entering the final frame, the Blue controlled a 76-68 lead, an over two minute scoring drought cost the Blue the lead getting down 8-79 at the seven minute mark in the fourth.
The Blue battled back making a final push in the last two minutes of the fourth with a light full court press bogging down the Legends who couldn't get a grove with good rotations in the front court after Texas got the ball across the timeline.
Javonte Cooke, who the Blue traded for from the Wolves, gave the Blue the lead with a shade over a minute and a half left in the game at the charity stripe. After the lead changed hands three more times in as many possessions, the Blue had 17 seconds left down one with the season opener on the line.
After a timeout, The Blue used Adam Flagler to trigger an inbound pass to Jahmi'us Ramsey who sliced to the rim to grab the one point advantage for the Blue and post 20 points on the afternoon. With 12 seconds left, the Blue got a pivotal stop and Cameorn Brown was sent to the charity stripe - remaining scoreless after two attempts.
However, the 21st rebound from Thunder assignee, rookie Malevy Leons iced the game for the Blue putting OKC up three and securing a 1-0 start.
Leons stood out in this contest. Crashing the glass to the tune of 21 rebounds while posting 19 points and swatting two shots in the process. He even won the opening tip as a small ball five despite playing a chunk of his minutes with the lumbering Noah Starkey.
Leons fit the Blue system well, which is a mirror image of the Thunder's scheme.
Two-way guard Adam Flagler was the best player on the floor today. Moving much better defensively a year removed from a massive knee injury he slide his feet and stayed in front harrasing Legends' ball handlers posting x steals while scoring 18 points in the process.
To go along with Flagler's scoring night, the Baylor product hauled in three rebounds, dished out five assists and swiped five steals in 35 minutes.
