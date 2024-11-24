Mark Daigneault Explains How OKC Thunder Can Earn More Free Throws
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the lowest free throw rate in the NBA. It is also the lowest in franchise history dating back to Seattle. It is also one of the lowest in league history if this pace keeps up. That is why the organization has been so vocal about their lack of whistles this week.
This topic spilled into practice on Friday, where Mark Daigneault was peppered with free throw quizzes four questions in a role. It started with who he specifically thinks should be at the line more.
"The guys driving and attacking the rim on a play. I thought [Alex] Caruso had one in transition the other night, [Jalen Williams] is obviously in the paint quite a bit. and we are leaning the league in drives...We are looking internally at how we can improve and we are hoping the whistle comes around as we improve those things," Daigneault said at practice Friday.
This is not the first time Daigneault has referenced internal improvement when it comes to the lopsided whistle. The Thunder head coach was asked what can they do to better draw the whistle and to cite examples.
"Some of it is just being stronger with the ball. There are some plays where we are getting striped clean...you don't want to get striped...Stronger in our gathers, that the main thing. Gettting two hands on the ball, going up strong, putting it on the rim and putting the officials in a position where they have to make a call," Daigneault explained.
The Thunder believe if they get to the charity stripe more it will help their offense which is why the discourse has been loud. Coming up, Oklahoma City willl take to the West Coast to battle with Western Conference in hopes of drawing more fouls.
