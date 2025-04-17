Mark Daigneault Highlights Differences in OKC Thunder Since Last Year
Not one to often draw comparisons, Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault offered up his own notes on how this year's team compares to last season's squad.
Oklahoma City's position in the Western Conference hasn't changed — the Thunder still hold a firm grip of the No. 1 seed. Last year it was 57 wins, but this time it surged to a staggering 68.
The majority of the roster stuck around for another season, but a couple of key additions in the offseason helped patch up some of the issues Oklahoma City dealt with in the playoffs. First, it traded away Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso before signing New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein to a franchise-setting deal.
Both moves were made with the intention to bolster the Thunder's next playoff run — and so far, they've seemed to deliver.
"Last year's team I thought was excellent with the tools we had from a lineup and personnel standpoint," Daigneault said. "I think this year's team has more tools."
An important distinction is that Oklahoma City didn't sacrifice much of anything to improve. Giddey has flourished in Chicago, but it was unlikely that it would ever happen with the Thunder. It retained the majority of its impressive young corps, but added unique dynamics.
The double-big lineup is a completely new weapon Daigneault has at his disposal, thanks to the excellent play of Chet Holmgren and Hartenstein. Though Jaylin Williams can be involved with at times, the combination of defense from the former two centers has made for some dominant lineups.
Plus, the players from last season's team have only improved. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took even more of a step forward to become a surefire MVP winner, while Jalen Williams earned his first trip to the All-Star Game. Down the depth chart, it's a similar story.
"We've maintained some of the things that we did really well last year, but we have the ability to move the scoreboard in different ways," Daigneault said. "I also just think the individual players that are back from last year's team are all in a vacuum better."
Perhaps, an even bigger difference is the experience gained for this year's group. Not just with Caruso and Hartenstein, but with what Oklahoma City endured against the Dallas Mavericks.
"They took that as information and motivation into the summer and came back in the fall more developed and involved players," Daigneault said.
Last go around, it was a true first run for this version of the Thunder, but this time, the expectations are high. Oklahoma City's stars understand what a playoff atmosphere is like now, so there won't be any room for excuses if it undergoes another early exit.
The Thunder has fuel to not let history repeat itself for another year. The playoffs will be a test to see how far that newfound experience will carry it.