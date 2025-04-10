Mark Daigneault Explains Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Minutes vs. Lakers
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has a good head on his shoulders. The reigning coach of the year has more catch phrases than Yogi Berra and outside the box ideas that actually work. His philosophy on foul trouble is ahead of the curve, he tries to find loopholes like his permeant sub idea to slow down inbounds against Nikola Jokic and he gets his team to compete hard every single night in a marathon of an 82 game season.
One of his constant talking points has been one of 82. Every time the media peppers Daigneault with questions about measuring stick games or highly anticipated affairs, he punches back with keeping every game in the same scope. That mindset has helped the Thunder post a 66-14 record and learn something about themselves no matter the circumstance.
However, like any good coach, sometimes you have to adjust. On Tuesday against the Lakers, Daigneault did just that.
It was a game that the Oklahoma City Thunder were seeking revenge. After being blown out by the Lakers 48 hours earlier, the Thunder got revenge.
In a back-and-forth game, with each team as healthy as can be for the final week of the regular season, the crowd juiced as if it was a Game 7, the Thunder clearly saw it as more than just one of 82.
Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trotted to the scorers table just inside of ten minutes remaining in the final frame. This is an abnormality for the soon-to-be MVP, who usually doesn't return to a game in the regular season until under seven minutes to play in the quarter to close out games –– After playing the entire first and third periods and a similar entry in the second frame.
As the clock hit zero and OKC secured a 136-120 win, Daigneault was asked about the alteration to Gilgeous-Alexander's rotation.
"Just going for the game. Wanted to simulaate a prime up for the playoffs and that is what I would've done in a playoff game," Daigneault said when asked what dictated the early arrival to the table for Gilgeous-Alexander.
What forced the switch to the typic mindset? A combination of factors that the Thunder bench boss laid out.
"We will extend [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Minutes] earlier in the year, sometimes it is contextual to the schedule, sometimes it is contextual to the game. That place was live in there tonight, our fans were great, both teams were competiting hard and really wanted the game. That kinda told us, that it had that kinda vibe to it. And it was a good night to act accordingly, I didn't go in planning that," Daigneault explained.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 37 minutes, 42 points, six rebounds, six assists and a block while shooting 53% from the floor, 5-for-9 from 3-point land and 9-for-11 at the charity stripe.