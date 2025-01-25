Mark Daigneault Rattles Off Impressive Stats Regarding Jalen Williams
The Oklahoma City Thunder have put a lot of emphasis on getting to the free-throw line more. Still, the Thunder rank in the second to last in free throw attempts per game.
The Thunder have been seeking for ways to improve that mark and after practice on Saturday, Mark Daigneault spoke glowingly about Williams' ability to get to the line in this recent stretch and what has changed.
“He’s getting to the line 9.5 free throws per 100 in the last nine to ten games, which is an elite rate. I give him a lot of credit because this was obviously a point of emphasis for him," Daigneault said.
"For a young guy that's ambitious, that is having success in other areas of his game, to have the foresight and maturity be able to say, 'You know what? This is an area that is going to allow me to be a better player and allow us to be a better team. I'm going to focus on it, even in the face of failure.' I have a lot of respect for that," The Thunder head coach explained.
"I think he's definitely learning the situations. You know, when a guy reaches in and you gather and rip through that, you're putting the official in a position where he has to make that call, and you're punishing the defense for a lack of hand discipline. He's learning some of those tricks. He's more forceful on the drives, he's going more, and it's put the officials in positions where they've had to call more. And that's what we've said all along, is like, he doesn't get a great whistle, but the more you go, and the more relentless you are, and the better you get at it, the more you put the officials in a position where the whistle can come around for you. And I think that's what's happening right now," Daigneault said.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Portland Trail Blazers in a stand alone contest on Sunday evening.
