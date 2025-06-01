Matchup of Star Guards Headlines Thunder-Pacers Finals
The 2025 NBA Finals are set, and a battle of superstar guards awaits.
The Oklahoma City Thunder punched their ticket to the NBA Finals with a Game 5 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. While the 13-year wait seemed like an eternity in Oklahoma City, the Indiana Pacers ended their 25-year Finals drought after winning Game 6 against the New York Knicks on Saturday night.
While both teams had some challenges on their roads to the NBA Finals, each team went 12-4 against their respective conference. That domination en route to the Finals was set up by a couple of star point guards.
The Thunder’s MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will look to lead his team past Indiana and playoff hero Tyrese Haliburton. Those two stars have been the face of their team throughout the postseason, and whichever guard plays better could be the difference.
While the two are unlikely to actually guard each other, their offensive abilities will be front and center. Of course, the Thunder’s hopes of winning will hinge partially on their ability to stop Haliburton.
As the Pacers’ offensive engine, Haliburton has averaged 18.8 points and 9.8 assists while committing only 1.9 turnovers. While his numbers are impressive, he has yet to face a defense like Oklahoma City.
Led by Lu Dort, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace, the Thunder will have plenty of elite backcourt defenders to throw at Haliburton. After mostly facing average to below-average perimeter defenders in the East, the Pacers star will need to overcome the toughest defense in the league.
Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander will look to continue his dominant run in these playoffs. Through the Thunder’s 16-game run to the Finals, he has averaged 29.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists.
Including a 40-point performance in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander has shown his ability to perform in big moments and find ways to succeed against versatile defenders. Assuming he can continue to play at this level, the Thunder should be in great shape to win their first NBA title.
In any case, this matchup of star guards should feature some jaw-dropping stat sheets and some of the most impressive performances of these playoffs. With two of the league’s best young guards playing on the sport’s biggest stage, this NBA Finals could be one to remember.