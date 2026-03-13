Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Breaks Wilt Chamberlain's 20 Game Streak

Monday night, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stamped his NBA MVP case with a 35-point night with a stat line that only NBA legend LeBron James has been able to produce. To go along with those 35 points, Gilgeous-Alexander hauled in nine rebounds, dished out 15 assists and didn't have a single turnover against the Nuggets in the Thunder's three-point win over Denver.

James wasn't the only all-time great Gilgeous-Alexander joined. The NBA's reigning Most Valuable Player tied larger-than-life legend Wilt Chamberlain for the most consecutive games of scoring 20-or-more points at 126.

On Thursday night in another Nationally Televised tilt against an NBA title contender, the Oklahoma City Thunder took aim at history. The sole possession of that top spot, for his 127th straight game of posting 20-or-more points to set a new NBA record. It lined up fittingly, with the shot to do it against the league's most historic franchise, the Boston Celtics.

After the first mandatory timeout, Gilgeous-Alexander was jump-started as a scorer. Posting 10 points in the opening frame. He was dazzling in the mid-range, he had a tough rim finish and a pair of step back triples, including with Celtics big man Nemias Queta on an island at the top of the key. The buzz in the arena was palpable. Not only as two great teams duked it out but with the chance of witnessing history looming.

In a three point game at intermission, with the Green and White ahead 59-56 following a second quarter buzzer beating trey ball from Payton Pritchard, Gilgeous-Alexander had already turned in 17 points, only three shy of sitting atop the NBA's history book.

The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar coupled these 17 points with four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and as many steals in his 18 minutes of action.

As the third frame started, everyone in the building knew this would be the frame to rewrite the record books.

When the third quarter began the crowd rose to their feet each time Gilgeous-Alexander had the ball. Phones were out, owes and ahs could be heard with each movement, and when his first step back triple was in the air you could hear a pin drop waiting for the result.

Ultimately, the Thunder got down by five points at the 9:10 mark in the period when Mark Daigneault burned a timeout. Out of the stoppage, the quest for 20 resumed.

It was a top of the key mid-range bucket to get Gilgeous-Alexander 127 straight games of 20-or-more points. The staple of his offensive game.

History. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 127 games of 20 or more points. A new record. pic.twitter.com/1Kmdrsu8WS — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) March 13, 2026

As the OKC Thunder superstar breaks a record that stood for 63 years, it is a testiment to his consistency as much as it is his productivity and talent level.

The Thunder honor Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during this timeout. The crowd begins chanting MVP. pic.twitter.com/XGBX1qLvbi — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) March 13, 2026

Chamberlain's streak only ended due to his being ejected in his 127th game. No one knows when Gilgeous-Alexander's run of 20-or-more points will come to an end, but whenever it does, he will rest easy knowing that he sits alone in this category. A mark that no one besides these two all-time greats has even sniffed. A record that perhaps will never be broken.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Minnesota Timberwolves to conclude their four-game home stand.