Memphis Grizzlies Superstar Ja Morant OUT vs. OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies squad, with Ja Morant in street clothes for the second leg of a back to back in the Paycom Center.

Rylan Stiles

Dec 27, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts at halftime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday in the Paycom Center as the Bricktown Ballers return home for a five game home stretch. This is a sign of relief for a team that lived on the road in the month of December.

This game will be a matchup between the two beset teams in the Western Conference - record wise - but one that will be watered down due to injuries. Notably, the Grizzlies have ruled out superstar Ja Morant for this contest with an injury suffered against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Oklahoma City will be fresh off a game against the Charlotte Hornets in a matchup that saw them without four rotational pieces.

Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Ja Morant (AC Joint) OUT
  • Santi Aldama (ankle) OUT
  • Marcus Smart (Finger) OUT
  • Vince Williams (Ankle) OUT
  • Marcus Smart (Fifth metetarsal) OUT
  • Brandon Clarke (knee) Questionable

The Thunder are on the second night of a back to back so they will not issue a fresh injury report until Sunday afternoon, however, he is a look at its injury report for Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets.

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren (hip) OUT
  • Alex Caruso (hip) OUT
  • Lu Dort (ankle) OUT
  • Cason Wallace (quad) OUT
  • Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
  • Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
  • Branden Carlson (concussion) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT

