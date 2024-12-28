Memphis Grizzlies Superstar Ja Morant OUT vs. OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday in the Paycom Center as the Bricktown Ballers return home for a five game home stretch. This is a sign of relief for a team that lived on the road in the month of December.
This game will be a matchup between the two beset teams in the Western Conference - record wise - but one that will be watered down due to injuries. Notably, the Grizzlies have ruled out superstar Ja Morant for this contest with an injury suffered against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.
Oklahoma City will be fresh off a game against the Charlotte Hornets in a matchup that saw them without four rotational pieces.
Injury Report
Memphis Grizzlies
- Ja Morant (AC Joint) OUT
- Santi Aldama (ankle) OUT
- Marcus Smart (Finger) OUT
- Vince Williams (Ankle) OUT
- Marcus Smart (Fifth metetarsal) OUT
- Brandon Clarke (knee) Questionable
The Thunder are on the second night of a back to back so they will not issue a fresh injury report until Sunday afternoon, however, he is a look at its injury report for Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets.
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (hip) OUT
- Lu Dort (ankle) OUT
- Cason Wallace (quad) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Branden Carlson (concussion) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
