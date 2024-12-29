Memphis Rookie Zach Edey Late Scratch vs. OKC Thunder
As Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was set to take the podium to address the media before tip-off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team announced a late addition to its injury report.
Grizzlies stand-out rookie, and NBA rookie of the year favorite, Zach Edey has been sidelined due to a concussion. Edey, was not even tabbed as questionable in any prior injury reports with Memphis' last game taking place on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
In what would've been a fun matchup to see Edey face off with Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein, it is instead a growing injury report for Memphis. The Grizzlies are already down star Ja Morant, defensive ace Marcus Smart, Santi Aldama and Vince Williams. Memphis big man Brandon Clarke is also questionable for this contest.
Oklahoma City will only miss two rotational pieces in Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso - Holmgren, sidelined for the majority of the regular season with a hip fracture, while Caruso suffered another hip injury last week diving for a loose ball against the Washington Wizards.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (hip) OUTT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Memphis Grizzlies
- Ja Morant (AC Joint) OUT
- Santi Aldama (ankle) OUT
- Vince Williams (Ankle) OUT
- Marcus Smart (Fifth metatarsal) OUT
- Brandon Clarke (knee) Questionable
- Zach Edey (Concussion) OUT
