Memphis Rookie Zach Edey Late Scratch vs. OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies are set to square off in a matter of hours, and the Grizzlies have announced that rookie big man Zach Edey is a late scratch due to a concussion.

Nov 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
As Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was set to take the podium to address the media before tip-off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team announced a late addition to its injury report.

Grizzlies stand-out rookie, and NBA rookie of the year favorite, Zach Edey has been sidelined due to a concussion. Edey, was not even tabbed as questionable in any prior injury reports with Memphis' last game taking place on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In what would've been a fun matchup to see Edey face off with Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein, it is instead a growing injury report for Memphis. The Grizzlies are already down star Ja Morant, defensive ace Marcus Smart, Santi Aldama and Vince Williams. Memphis big man Brandon Clarke is also questionable for this contest.

Oklahoma City will only miss two rotational pieces in Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso - Holmgren, sidelined for the majority of the regular season with a hip fracture, while Caruso suffered another hip injury last week diving for a loose ball against the Washington Wizards.

Updated Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren (hip) OUT
  • Alex Caruso (hip) OUTT
  • Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
  • Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Ja Morant (AC Joint) OUT
  • Santi Aldama (ankle) OUT
  • Vince Williams (Ankle) OUT
  • Marcus Smart (Fifth metatarsal) OUT
  • Brandon Clarke (knee) Questionable
  • Zach Edey (Concussion) OUT

Published
Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

