Mizzou Guard Takes Inspiration from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
As the Oklahoma City Thunder has propelled to the top of the Western Conference, more of the upcoming collegiate talent have seemed to have taken note of its core full of young talent.
One of these players is T.O. Barrett, an incoming three-star freshman point guard for the Missouri Tigers this season. Hailing from Edmond, Okla. — and leading Edmond North High School to its second-straight Oklahoma State title — it’s no surprise that he’s familiar with the Thunder.
As a guard, an obvious player for Barrett to take inspiration from is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The MVP candidate has driven much of Oklahoma City’s newfound success, averaging over 30 points per game the last two seasons.
“I like to watch the pace that he plays at and the contact he gets on offense,” Barrett said at Missouri’s Media Day. “I wouldn’t say I just model my game after him, but I definitely incorporate some things that I see and try to do those things.”
Gilgeous-Alexander doesn’t necessarily match Barrett’s game directly, but regardless, he’s a player that simply watching can help give the freshman additions to his game. Across the NBA few guards have nearly as vast of a skill set, being able to attack from anywhere offensively and lockdown defensively on the perimeter.
Along with that, Barrett had an easy decision on if the Thunder will win an NBA championship in the 2024-25 season.
"I think they got it," Barrett said.
With the additions of Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City has loaded up its roster with more talented and versatile players. It fell to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round last year, and it isn't looking to settle for that result again. It wants to push even further.
As Barrett suits up for the Tigers for the first time, the Thunder will seek its first championship since the franchise's inception in 2008.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.