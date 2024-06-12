Mock Trade: OKC Thunder Adds NBA All-Star via Summer Blockbuster
The Oklahoma City Thunder are fresh off a 57-win season that allowed them to nab the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and win their first playoff series since 2016. The Thunder are the youngest team to accomplish both feats.
As the Thunder burst onto the scene and established themselves as contenders with a young core, top-five cap space in the league, four open roster spots and a plethora of future draft assets. This has led many to speculate Oklahoma City will put on the full-court press to bolster their squad this summer.
One of the key names attached to the Oklahoma City Thunder in dream scenarios is Utah Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen. In a recent mock trade, Bleacher Report cooked up a trade that landed the former All-Star in Bricktown.
The Trade: Oklahoma City Thunder receive Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz receive Josh Giddey, Cason Wallace and Three future first-round picks
The Oklahoma City Thunder have roughly 37 future first-round picks and they are not all created equally. if this hypothetical package is No. 12, the Jazz's protected 2025 pick back to them and the Mavericks 2028 swap that completely changes the sticker shock of the deal.
Ultimately, the Thunder could work around giving up the trio of picks, but coupling that with Wallace who has proven to be a fantastic contributor for a contending team would be the tough pill to swallow as the Jazz get a reclamation project in Giddey who finally gets to play a role he is best suited for - putting him in line for his best NBA season yet.
Though, tough decisions are what championship teams are built on - exchanging Wallace for an All-Star caliber player would be something that comes with the territory. However, is Markkanen the best fit?
Markkanen heads into the final year of his contract where he is owed 18 million dollars. This would put Oklahoma City in line to owe the seven-footer, Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren extensions next summer. Whereas Wallace is due for a less costly extension in 2026-27.
That would put a lot of pressure on the Thunder's core to figure it out and win a championship in their initial season together while limiting their future flexibility for a player who is only the perfect fit in theory.
Sure, pairing Markkanen next to Holmgren and company is exhilarating but the Arizona product has only been productive in a heightened role with the Jazz. Can you put the toothpaste back in the tube?
When Markkanen was anything less than the No. 1 option, he was far less productive and functional albeit in far less talented environments that did not own the structure Oklahoma City has. Would the 27-year-old be willing to give up touches and be effective without them?
Exchanging the fit and control of Wallace and a trio of future draft picks is a gamble for either a one-year experiment or a loss of long-term flexibility.
However, if Markkanen can come in and be this ultra-play finishing, rebounding and defensive threat comfortable in his limited role then the Thunder instantly make themselves the favorites in the wild Western Conference.
The way you view this potential deal comes down to a personal philosophy on risk-taking and whether the glass is half full or empty.
On paper, the Jazzmen puts a bow on the Thunder's contending roster, completing their starting five and ushering in championship expectations to the group.
This season, Markkanen averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 stocks per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor, 40 percent from beyond the arc, and 90 percent at the charity stripe in 55 games.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.