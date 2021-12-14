Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Wing Depth in Kevin Knox

In what could be a cheap acquisition, the OKC Thunder should look to acquire Kevin Knox from the New York Knicks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have more draft capital than they could ever use. It’s no secret that at some point, they’ll have to aggregate some of their future picks to move up in the draft or trade for players around the league.

With the trade market starting to heat up, Oklahoma City could look to move off of some of its lower value draft assets to buy low on a player that needs a fresh start.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania recently reported that teams around the league are inquiring about Knicks forward Kevin Knox, who has played in just seven games this season.

Although he hasn’t played much this season, Knox produced 18 points (including five 3-pointers) and five rebounds in 29 minutes agains the Milwaukee Bucks over the weekend in what was his first significant playing time of the season.

Knox’s situation in New York has been puzzling since being drafted ninth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. His role has diminished in every single season of his career, meaning he could use a fresh start to prove he is a lottery talent.

The Knicks have shifted from being a young, upcoming team to a real playoff contender over the past couple of seasons. As such, they could look to move Knox for a veteran player or even draft assets to use in a secondary trade later this season.

Oklahoma City certainly has plenty of draft capital that could be helpful for New York later this season in making more moves to improve their roster. Additionally, they could take back a cheaper player in return to create a bit more cap flexibility for later moves.

Knox is a 6-foot-7 wing that averages 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per 36 minutes this season while shooting 37.5% from deep. He’s making roughly $5.8 million this season and has a $7.9 million qualifying offer for next season.

Teammates in college, Knox played one season with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at Kentucky.

Could the Thunder dish out some of their draft capital and salary filler to the Knicks for the young, buy-low wing?

Oklahoma City’s Offer: Gabriel Deck and two future second-round picks for Kevin Knox.

