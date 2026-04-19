2026 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Two Productive College Prospects

The NBA Play-In Tournament is complete, and with the first round of the NBA Playoffs underway, the Thunder have a batter idea of where the team's draft picks will land this summer.

Oklahoma City doesn't own its pick this year, but will receive first-round selections from the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers, who were both in the Play-In Tournament.

With Philadelphia's win against Orlando, the 76ers secured the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and will send OKC the No. 18 pick this summer.

The Clippers fell to the Warriors, moving their pick into the lottery, which is set for May 10. Sam Presti and company won't know exactly where that selection will fall for a few more weeks, but the selection has a chance to jump into the top 10, or even higher.

A recent mock draft from Sporting News slotted a pair of productive college players to the Thunder, reflecting the aforementioned results.

At No. 12 overall, writer Stephen Noh paired Hannes Steinbach with Oklahoma City. As a freshman at Washington, the 6-foot-11 big man averaged 18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 57.7% from the field and 34% from 3-point range.

Prior to his freshman year with the Huskies, Steinbach turned in a solid international performance at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 17.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game to help Germany claim a silver medal.

One of the best rebounders in the 2026 draft class, the soon-to-be 20-year-old would be a solid addition to OKC's big man rotation.

At No. 18 overall, Noh slotted Bennett Stirtz to the Thunder. Stirtz has one of the more unique stories in the 2026 class after starting his career at the Division II level before stops at Drake and Iowa, leading the Hawkeyes to the Elite 8 for the first time since 1987.

As a senior, the talented guard averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range. Listed at 6-foot-4, Stirtz is an older prospect, but could still be a solid addition to the Thunder's bench unit.

Despite only playing two years at the Division I level, Stritz made 72 career starts between Drake and Iowa, and showed that he can compete with the top teams in the nation, helping Iowa take down defending national champion Florida in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.