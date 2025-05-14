National Media Lauds OKC Thunder's Playoff Atmosphere After Game 5 Win
The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up a huge win on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 series lead against the Denver Nuggets.
OKC is just one win away from its first trip to the Western Conference Finals since 2016 as the team's home crowd did its part in Game 5. Not only did the Paycom Center crowd wear the team's blue and white color-coordinated shirts nearly to perfection, the atmosphere was loud and raucus all night.
The Modern Frontier's fans earned recognition from multiple national media members for their showing on Tuesday night as the Thunder won one of the biggest games in the franchise's recent history.
Former Thunder center Kendrick Perkins took to social media to highlight the atmosphere in the Paycom Center, highlighting Oklahoma City's fan support.
"Man I miss playing in that Arena," Perkins wrote. "Oklahoma has some of the best fans in sports. I can feel the energy through the TV!"
Perkins, who is now an ESPN analyst, wasn't the only media member to note how lively the Thunder's fans were on Tuesday evening.
Jason Gallagher, an Emmy-award winning director who works with show's like LeBron James' "Mind the Game" and JJ Reddick's "Old Man and the Three", also pointed out the energy in the Paycom Center during Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
"This is one of the most insane basketball crowds I’ve ever been a part of," Gallagher wrote on social media.
There's no way to quantify how much of a factor OKC's fans played in the Thunder's win, but Mark Daigneault's team managed to erase a double-digit second half deficit to take their first series lead against Denver.
The Thunder were able to climb back into the contest behind three shots from beyond the arc by Lu Dort before Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander secured the win with cluth 3-pointers of their own.
Oklahoma City pulled out a 112-105 win as Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
After winning a massive game in front of the team's home crowd, the Thunder will hit the road again for Game 6 in Denver on Thursday evening.
