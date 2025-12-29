Thunder Players Added to Injury Report as Hawks' Stars Set to Miss
Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Atlanta Hawks, hoping to see success on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Thunder recently went through one of their lowest points in a few seasons, suffering three-straight losses to the Spurs. Comparatively to back-to-back seasons at the West’s No. 1 seed — one of which ended in an NBA championship — this OKC group has rarely faced that much adversity.
On the season, Oklahoma City still stands at a league-best 27-5. The followed up the Christmas Day-loss with a 25-point beatdown of Philadelphia, finally finding their rhythm again on both sides of the ball.
Of the Thunder’s five total losses, three of those have come on the second night of a back-to-back, making for an interesting game versus the Hawks tonight. Atlanta is amid a six-game losing-streak and plenty of trade rumors, with players such as Trae Young and Zaccharie Risacher seemingly up for grabs.
Even still, Atlanta has plenty of talent spread across the board, and could certainly surprise any team.
Tonight’s injury report is sure to play a factor, with both teams set to miss notable contributors. Here are the injury reports for both Oklahoma City and Atlanta ahead of tonight’s game:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Brooks Barnhizer — Out: G League
Ousmane Dieng — Out: Right calf strain
Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Left soleus strain
Ajay Mitchell — Questionable: Left shin contusion
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Nikola Topic — Out: N/A
Jaylin Williams — Out: Right heel bursitis
Atlanta Hawks injuries:
N'Faly Dante — Out: Right knee
Nikola Djurisic — Out: G League
Caleb Houstan — Available: G League
Jalen Johnson — Out: Illness
Eli John Ndiaye — Out: G League
Kristaps Porzingis — Out: Illness
Malik Williams — Available: G League
Trae Young — Out: Right quad
The Thunder continue to be without 2022 draftees in Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng, though more players have been added following the win over the 76ers.
Isaiah Hartenstein has been re-added to the injury report with a soleus strain after missing eight games from late-November to mid-December. Hartenstein missed a few games due to management of the strain, though today's designation seems to allude to another setback.
Guard Ajay Mitchell is listed as questionable after leaving Sunday's contest against Philadelphia.
The Hawks will be without numerous players, most notably to its two stars in Jalen Johnson and Trae Young, as well as its starting center in Kristaps Porzingis. Both Johnson — who is amid a breakout year — and Porzingis will be out due to injury.
Young, an Oklahoma native, is listed as out with a quad contusion.
The Thunder and Hawks tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.
