National Media Member Tabs OKC Thunder Star Jalen Williams as Breakout Candidate
Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams has developed into one of OKC's top players in just two years with the organization.
After averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 assists, four rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 54% from the field and 42.7% from 3-point range in his second season as a pro, Williams seems poised for an even bigger year in 2024-25.
On a recent podcast episode, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie mentioned Williams as a breakout candidate, saying that the Santa Clara product will need to take a bigger role in OKC's offense.
"I'm picking Jalen Williams to start," Vecenie said. "Here's the reason why I think Jalen Williams is an important breakout player this year. (First), you can make the case that Jalen broke out last year, and I will completely understand that. I think that J-Dub has been outstanding now basically since halfway through his rookie season. We're now at the point where (the Thunder) are elevating, and they are genuine title favorites. He needs to make that jump from great player, who can play defense, who can knock down mid-range shots, who can drive and finish at the basket, who can hit (3-pointers) efficiently, who can pass and playmake, who is all over the place with his long arms defensively, to 'Oh s*** this is a star.' 'Oh s*** this is an All-Star.' That's what he needs to be. I think he does that this year."
Last season, Williams was the No. 2 option on Mark Daigneault's team, sharing a role as the team's secondary scorer with Chet Holmgren. To take the leap Vecenie and others are expecting, however, Williams has to be more aggressive and take command of his position within the offense.
Additionally, Williams needs to be more consistent on offense in the postseason following a lackluster showing at times against the Mavericks.
After suffering an ankle injury in the preseason, Williams may be hampered to start the season, but reports claim that the ailment isn't serious and the third-year star should be ready to go early in the year if not on opening night.
