NBA All-Star Was 'Huge Thunder Fan' Growing Up

The Oklahoma City Thunder captured a national audience during their first chapter as a franchise, including current NBA players such as Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr.

Rylan Stiles

Apr 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reacts in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. appeared on Grind City Media's the Chris Vernon Show on Wednesday where the forward dished on his offseason, his upbringing and this upcoming NBA season.

In the midst of this interview, Jackson Jr. opined about what basketball he watches both currently and growing up, where he revealed how much he "loved" the Oklahoma City Thunder. On his flights out of the country this offseason, Jackson Jr. admitted to watching old basketball highlights from the Tracy McGrady era to the Golden State Warriors-Oklahoma City Thunder battles.

"Early Golden State and Oklahoma City Thunder, I am watching those," Jackson Jr. Said "The ones after that I was in the league, I was watching film of that, I have already seen it in a different way. The other ones are more nostalgic."

"I watch the Christmas Day, like the highlights of those old games, I remember when the Thunder were playing the Heat and [The Thunder] lost and [Kendrick Perkins] got a tech, [Russell Westbrook] got a tech, I got a tech sitting in my room, I felt pissed...[I was a] huge Thunder fan, man," Jackson Jr. admitted while laughing.

There should be no one surprised that a 24-year-old grew up falling in love with the Westbrook and Durant era Thunder who captivated a national audience during their time in Bricktown.

