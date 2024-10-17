NBA Analyst Has Crazy Idea for OKC Thunder Come Trade Deadline
The Oklahoma City Thunder are viewed as massive contenders out West, the odds on favorite to win the conference and NBA analyst Bill Simmons is hammering the over on the Thunder's win total which he thinks is too low.
Simmons also has a unique idea for the OKC Thunder to try to pull off at the NBA Trade Deadline.
"Their over/under is 57.5...Why Isn't this over/under even higher than 57.5" Simmons asked "There is one other guy who I thought would be interesting for them, Trey Murphy in New Orleans."
While Murphy is not - and should not - be available, the NBA analysts opines the Thunder could force the Pelicans hand into trading the 3-and-D wing.
"It is like when you read those stories about Jeff Bezos at whatever Island in Florida he buys houses on, he is like 'I am going to buy that house too' and the guy is like 'it's not for sale' and he is like 'it is now, how about $75 million?' and the guy is like 'well I guess it is for sale," Simmons said "That is what OKC could do if they want Trey Murphy if they want one more shooter...What if we give you three firsts and we give you [Aaron Wiggins], they have the ability to do that.
While Murphy would be a great addition, the Oklahoma City Thunder have such a loaded roster that overpaying for Murphy just to do it, doesn't seem reasonable - nor does it feel like David Griffin would do that for New Orleans.
