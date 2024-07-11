NBA Analyst Gives OKC Thunder Biggest Piece of 'Title Pie' Over Boston Celtics
The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to receive plenty of hype as the offseason rolls on. Building around the core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, the championship window might just be open for a while in Oklahoma City.
After those three banded together and propelled the Thunder to a 57-win season and No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the team is ready to build a true contender.
The team's first season back into contention was a great baseline of how the team can course correct and build a roster ready to compete for the Larry O'Brien. Their first season back in playoffs saw some shooting woes and rebounding issues.
This offseason, the Thunder traded Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso, sending the high-potential guard to Chicago. They also signed Isaiah Hartenstein -- addressing two primary holes within the roster with shooting and rebounding while maintaining a strong defensive presence.
NBA analysts and pundits have been very fond of the Thunder after their roster moves, even labeling them as the top team in the Western Conference. Could they be title contenders, though?
Fox Sports' Nick Wright updated his NBA "Title Pie," detailing the percentage of the possibility of each team raising a banner after the 2024-25 NBA seasons. The Thunder were given the best chance to win the title from Wright with a 13 percent chance, topping the reigning champions Boston Celtics, who have a 12 percent chance to repeat as champions.
“The Celtics now are going to be without Kristaps [Porzingis] for at least the beginning of the year, we don’t know. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City addressed their biggest weakness and made two solid additions — most notably [Isaiah] Hartenstein. So for that reason, I install them as the biggest slice of title pie post-free agency,” Wright said.
Add Wright to the list of pundits that are singing the praises of the Thunder ahead of next season. Topping the Celtics won't be easy, and there will be competition from the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference.
While it might not come next season, an NBA Finals appearance feels inevitable for the Thunder as their championship window is open.
