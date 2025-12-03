Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Season Is On Track To Be Historic
Oklahoma City’s superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has done it again. The reigning MVP found a way to improve on his best season yet, and at this point, why are we surprised? SGA has found a way to get better every single season that he has been in the NBA, and this year has been no different. He’s a two-way force and has taken his efficiency to a completely different level.
He has never been known for his 3-point shooting, but has turned into a long-range sniper. His efficiency and percentages from both the mid-range and inside the paint haven’t fallen off one bit either. As a high-volume shooter, SGA is shooting a career-high 54.5% from the floor. He’s also shooting a career-high 41.1% from behind the 3-point line. His free-throw percentage, 88.7%, is currently the only thing holding him back from the 50-40-90 club, although there’s still time to hike it up.
Even with the increased efficiency, Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring totals haven’t dipped one bit. He’s still taking difficult shots and taking them at a high volume, yet his output hasn’t slowed down and his percentages have gone up. It has been a season to behold for the superstar. He’s averaging 32.5 points per game, and his prolific streak of 20-point outings is still intact.
The buzz is all about his streak of 20-point games, which stands at 93 consecutive games. But he also has a chance to make history this season with 30-point outings, too.
Per NBA History, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30 points or more in 17 of the team’s 21 games this season — good for 81%. The scary thing is he hasn’t played in nearly half of the team’s fourth quarters — the number could be even higher. If he were to keep this pace, however, he would join an elite group of players in the NBA history books.
Only two players in NBA history have scored 30+ points in 80% of their team’s games. Wilt Chamberlain did it four times, and Michael Jordan did it once. Gilgeous-Alexander is now on track to become the third.
It's hard for people to fully appreciate Gilgeous-Alexander's greatness in the moment, as it's happening. Most people don't fully understand what they're watching. Oklahoma City is certainly an all-time team, but the biggest reason is because they have an all-time player leading the operation.
It has been a special start to the season for SGA, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
