NBA Announces New NBA All-Star Game Format
The NBA has long searched for a fix to the All-Star game format. In recent years, the mid-winter classic has fallen out of favor with fans. The players show up to one of the 30 NBA markets and go through the motions come game time leading the weekend to frizzle out following the Friday and Saturday festivities of the Rising Stars game, Skills contest, dunk contest and 3-point contest, which has vastly outshone the Sunday exhibition.
It has been an era of experimenting for the NBA with its All-Star game. From removing the Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format to shifting to a player draft in a pickup style of hoops and last season revealing a tournament-style game with media personalities selecting three teams that also had to compete with the winner of the Rising Stars affair.
On Wednesday at the NBA competition meeting, the players and league ironed out a new format for the 2026 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles at the new Intuit Dome set for Feb. 13-15.
This new shakeup sees the league shifting to a round robin tournament between two teams made up of USA all-stars and one World squad.
The two USA teams and one World squad would play each other in 12-minute per quarter, Ryder Cup-style games, sources said. Governors, team executives and players discussed the format positively within the Competition Committee meeting on Wednesday.
Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will take his talents to Team World as the Canadian product will team up with the likes of Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, Houston Rockets star Alprene Sengun, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. There is plenty of reason to believe this star-studded world team can topple the USA squads.
The Thunder hope to send Jalen Williams to his second All-Star game and Chet Holmgren to his first this season to join Team USA.
It is no surprise that the league is once again tinkering with the All-Star game format after the product the NBA put out last season. But at some point, it comes down to the players to execute more so than different twists or spins on the mid-winter classic.
This is a page out of the NHL's book where their All-Star format shifted to the various countries represented in the hockey world and was a smashing success captivating even the most casual puck fans a year ago. The NBA hopes for the same success.