NBA Betting: Hawks Good Bet to Cover Against Thunder in Preseason Finale
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to wrap up their preseason slate on Thursday inside the Paycom Center when they play host to the Atlanta Hawks.
Oklahoma City's Thursday got off to a rocky start as the team announced they would be without big man Isaiah Hartenstein for five-to-six weeks with a small, non-displaced fracture in his left hand suffered in the Thunder's preseason game against the Denver Nuggets.
It is unclear who the Thunder will trot out there against the Atlanta Hawks, but they for sure will be without a back up center as Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams are all on the shelf due to injury.
There is little reason, other than the pending week long layoff, to play many of the regulars for either side especially for a sustained period of time. Though, perhaps the teams would prefer to treat this like a dress reharsal.
Though, as we fly blind with no official NBA injury reports for the preseason, the lean has to be the Atlanta Hawks to cover the eight point spread as the Thunder will eventually - if not from the start - lean on two-way and E10 contracts to get them through these 48 minutes and into the regular season.
The Bet: Atlanta Hawks +8
The Record: 3-1
