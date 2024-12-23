NBA Betting: Can OKC Thunder Cover Lofty Spread vs. Wizards?
The NBA is fully of surprises each night. While no upset is expected in Oklahoma City tonight, the Thunder are tasked with covering a 17.5 point spread according to Fanduel, which is a difficult feat.
While the OKC Thunder have the clear talent edge, and the Wizards are no stranger to lopsided losses, to carry a 18 or better lead at the final buzzer is tough to pull off. Between garbage time shot chucks and resting the regulars, there is plenty of time to make the scoreboard look prettier.
However, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards each have the next two days off, there is little reason to pull the plug on stars too soon to avoid rust over the next two days. Perhaps that - along with the clear talent, coaching and effort advantage, will be enough for the Thunder to pull off a massive win.
The only hope in betting Washington would be clinging to a fourth quarter flurry, but this scribe can not advise that. The Wizards are a dreadful roster without a lead guard to handle the harrasing Thunder defense, this will lead to plenty of buckets and off turnovers for Oklahoma City.
On top of the fastbreak points, the Thunder had held its last four matchups under 100 points. To stifle the Wizards offense is to win by 20, as Washington will have little to no resistence on the defensive end.
The Bet: Thunder -17.5
The Record: 17-10-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
