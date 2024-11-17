NBA Betting: Dallas Mavericks Could Cover Lofty Spread Against OKC Thunder
The last time the Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Dallas Mavericks it was Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. A pivotal game on the Paycom Center floor that swung the series and tipped the scales toward the Mavericks who went on to the NBA Finals.
While the court is the same - with the Thunder debuting their city edition hardwood for the first time during the 2024-25 campaign - the participants are not. Not only are the Mavericks without Derrick Jones Jr. who jumped ship for the Clippers, but Dallas is also playing without superstar Luka Doncic for the first time this year.
Oklahoma City has no shortage of injuries, their entire center rotation of Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams will watch this game in street clothes while the Thunder are also without Alex Caruso who is one of their more scalable defenders to put on big men.
With Kyrie Irving still in the fold to navigate pick-and-rolls, the Mavericks should be able to live in the paint with no true answer - even with perfect rotations - for Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford. The Mavericks were the best team a year ago at resisting fighting the Thunder's small ball with a shrunken lineup of their own, dominating the Holmgren-less minutes in the postseason which will account for all 48 minutes of this contest.
With the Mavericks a seven point underdog, the only true bet here is to get the points from Dallas. This still gives wiggle room for Oklahoma City to improve to 4-0 without Holmgren while still winning money on a narrow OKC victory or any Dallas win.
The Bet: Mavericks +7
The Record: 7-5-1
