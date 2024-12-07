Inside The Thunder

NBA Betting: Late Line Movement Benefits OKC Thunder Over Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans will face off for the second time this season. The Thunder will look to walk into the Smoothie King Center and come away with its second win over the Pelicans this season

Rylan Stiles

Nov 13, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) on the way to the basket during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are very familiar with the New Orleans Pelicans. In 2023, the Thunder made a statment knocking the Pelicans out of the play-in tournament. In 2024, Oklahoma City put an exclamation point on its arrival with a sweep of the Pelicans in the first round.

These two teams have been battling for a long time, this season the Thunder already hold a 1-0 season-series edge. Though, that isn't something to write home about as the New Orleans Pelicans resemble a M.A.S.H. unit more than a basketball team at the moment.

The Thunder have a massive talent edge in this contest, and there just are not enough avenues for New Orleans to make up the difference.

The Pelicans shaky guard rotation plays into the hands of Oklahoma City's suffocating defense that forces more turnovers than anyone in the league. New Orleans's lone scoring punch, Brandon Ingram, ha a silent night against Lu Dort every matchup. The Thunder have bolstered their rebounding woes since Hartenstein's return.

In this game, the Thunder should be the windshield and the Pelicans should be the bug.

The Bet: Thunder -8

The Record: 13-8-1

