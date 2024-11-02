NBA Betting: Thunder Benefits From Late Line Movement Poised to Cover vs Clippers
The Oklahoma City Thunder are 5-0, with five straight lopsided victories, with just one loss and a push on their betting resume. This the most narrow gap the team has been favored by this season and for good reason.
While the Thunder are 5-0 since the 2011-12 NBA campaign where Oklahoma City capped it off with a trip to the Finals, this is a brutal portion of the team's schedule. This is third third three game in four night stretch of the seaosn if you include preview, second straight week of such a feat.
Not only is this viewed around the NBA as a schedule loss, the second night of a back-to-back that involves travel, but the Oklahoma City Thunder will be playing in an arena they have never played in before.
If you wipe away the first two games of the season, the Thunder are shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc, but in a new gym without a typical morning shoot around due to travel, the sight lines could throw off Oklahoma City sharpshooters.
On top of that, the Thunder still lack front court depth with Jaylin Williams, Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein all out for this contest which could spell trouble for the Bricktown ballers if Chet Holmgren has a second straight game of foul trouble when navigating James Harden-Ivica Zubac pick and rolls.
However, this defense for Oklahoma City is overwhelming and produces a league-best 13.8 steals per game while only turning it over as a team the third least amount in the league. The Clippers on the other hand rank 24th in turnovers, giving the ball away a jaw-dropping 17 times away.
With this betting line coming down to 5.5, meaning Oklahoma City only has to win by six or more to get another win against the spread, it is to the point that you have to bet the Thunder even with the schedule challenges.
The Bet: Thunder -5.5
The Record: 3-1-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
