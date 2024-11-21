NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Could Bounce Back Against Lofty Spread Against
The Oklahoma City Thunder are seeking a bounce back against the Portland Trail Blazers. Coming off a two game losing, the Thunder return home to host the Blazers who are fresh off three straight wins.
After this game, the OKC Thunder enjoy five off days before a West Coast swing that sees the team battle with some of the best squads in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City has turned in a murky injury report that sees Isaiah Hartenstein tabbed as questionable.
If the big man plays, the Thunder should easily cover the spread. Though, with DeAndre Ayton and Anfernee Simons in question Oklahoma City should be able to overwhelm Portland with the talent disparity.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are on another level as scores, so it will not take much from the Thunder supporting cast to help Oklahoma City get the car back on the road.
Oklahoma City could benefit in a big way from the possible return of Hartenstein. Not just in the size category but as a playmaker and rim runner playing off the Thunder's leading ball handlers creating space as a screener.
The Bet: Thunder -12
The Record: 8-6-1
