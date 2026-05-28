Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Make Statement for OKC Thunder in Game 6

Oklahoma City is set for an opportunity to make the NBA Finals, and its superstar could be the driving force in winning the West.

On Thursday night, the Thunder will be back in San Antonio for Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Leading 3-2 after a bounce-back performance in Game 5 in Oklahoma City, the Thunder are a win away from making consecutive trips to the NBA’s biggest stage.

Considering that the NBA playoffs are typically about star power, the Thunder will need their superstar to show up in a big way on the road. After dropping both Game 6s last season in closeout opportunities, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be ready to make a statement this time around.

With the Thunder’s injury situation continuing to make Gilgeous-Alexander’s life on the court more difficult, he’s been able to adjust and find ways to attack as the series has progressed. Although Oklahoma City’s offense hasn’t always been pretty, the Thunder have been at their best when Gilgeous-Alexander can effectively read the floor and get to his spots.

Thus far, Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t had a game that he would consider good in this series. Still, Game 5 was his best performance against San Antonio in the series, putting up 32 points and nine assists.

Overcoming the turnover bug will also be crucial for the Thunder and Gilgeous-Alexander if they’re going to win on the road and finish the series in six games. Despite Gilgeous-Alexander’s best scoring output of the series coming in Game 5, he also had his most turnovers of the series, coughing the ball up six times.

Still, Game 6 represents an opportunity for Gilgeous-Alexander to effectively silence all of the critics who have come after him for his play in the postseason. While he hasn’t necessarily played to his individual standards, his play and ability to make his teammates better have put the Thunder in this position.

Oklahoma City will likely need guys like Alex Caruso and Jared McCain to put together some big performances again to get out of this series, especially if Jalen Williams’ questionable designation is again downgraded to out. Yet, Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to be the engine that drives the Thunder, and his performance in Game 6 will likely determine whether the Thunder are coming home with a trophy or preparing for a Game 7.

Nothing about Game 6 will be easy for Gilgeous-Alexander as he looks to lead the Thunder past a 62-win squad, but the two-time MVP knows what it takes to rise above the rest in moments like this.