Social Media Reacts to the Spurs Blowing out OKC Thunder in Game 6

The Oklahoma City Thunder had the opportunity to close things out on Thursday night, but ultimately couldn't seal the deal in San Antonio.

The Spurs, fueled by a white-hot third quarter on both ends, were able to blow out the Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, forcing a winner-take-all Game 7.

Here's how social media reacted to Game 6:

Lu Dort has been great early.



Hit a 3.



Blocked Wemby at the rim.



Stole Wemby clean and fast break dunk. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) May 29, 2026

Luguentz Dort saw far-and-away his hottest start of the series, scoring five early points, which included a steal-and-go on Victor Wembanyama.

DUB SIGHTING — Zack Low (@ZacharyLowNBA) May 29, 2026

Jalen Williams, who’s been a subject a much discussion due to lingering hamstring injuries, checked into the game with four minutes remaining in first frame. He suffered his most recent hamstring injury minutes into Game 2. He would get to the line in his first few seconds of action.

WEMBY STEP BACK THREE. HE’S LOCKED IN. pic.twitter.com/PRpHNoNOQl — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 29, 2026

Spurs' MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama would throw a hay-maker out of the gate, starting 3-for-3 from 3-point land, including a ridiculous step-back to end the frame.

Devin Vassell just blocked Chet and then shoved him in the chest in celebration. Chet, as far as I could tell, did not like that. — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) May 29, 2026

The highlight sequence of the first half came when Devin Vassell blocked Chet Holmgren at the rim, following it up with some choice words. In the first closeout game of their career, the Spurs’ are playing with high intensity.

Atomic Cason Wallace 3-pointers,



Six-point game. — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) May 29, 2026

Cason Wallace would finally kick off the Thunder surge, hitting two 3-pointers in the second quarter to give OKC a six-point swing. He would then add a layup and late-quarter triples to his tally, giving himself a much-needed 11 points as they entered the break down seven points.

SGA over Wemby thats TUFF pic.twitter.com/l9k1N9ZfND — … (@MindOfBron) May 29, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander would see his play of the game mid-way through the third frame, grabbing a step-back mid-range shot over Victor Wembanyama in isolation. While SGA won that battle, the war was going to Wembanyama to that point, as he had 24 points to the Thunder star’s 15.

Thunder got Thunder'd, 16-straight misses from Oklahoma City. — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) May 29, 2026

Mid-way through the third quarter, the Spurs would go on a 20-0 run, completely shutting off OKC’s water in Thunder-like fashion. Oklahoma City has made mid-game avalanches fueled by defense their patented move, though OKC was on the receiving end this time.

on a string pic.twitter.com/5It2iv9TQr — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) May 29, 2026

The Spurs’ defense was unbelievable in the third frame, running around, rotating, stifling at the point-of-attack and letting Wembanyama clean everything up on the interior. It was one of the more impressive stretches of the series and the postseason, shutting down the defending champs entirely.

Game 3 lessons were learned for OKC in this playoff run, correcting last year's issue. They have failed the Game 6 lesson again. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) May 29, 2026

Dating back two postseasons, the Thunder have fared pitifully in closeout Game 6’s, getting blown out by the Mavericks, Nuggets, Pacers and now the Spurs. They won two Game 7’s last year, but fans would’ve rather closed the series out earlier.