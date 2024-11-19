NBA Betting: OKC Thunder to Cover Massive Spread Against Spurs in Cup Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder take their act on the road for the first time in six games as the team jets down to San Antonio for a Nationally Televised game against the San Antonio Spurs.
A game that once had plenty of anticipation, calendars circled and excitement around it now has seemingly no juice. Sure, the NBA Cup court is cool and a trip to Vegas is on the line. Though, even the thought of going to see an Elvis impersonator in December doesn't do much for the system when reading these two squads injury reports.
The Thunder are down Isaiah Joe, Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams while the Spurs miss Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama and possibly Devin Vassell.
Oklahoma City has seen the line from FanDuel shift even more in their favor from opening the day as 8.5-point favorites to a full ten point spread tilted the Thunder's way. This is yet another lofty spread that OKC will look to cover.
The Thunder are no stranger to lopsided wins this season. With the scoring grove Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been in during this past week and Jalen Williams coming around offensively, Oklahoma City should be able to overwhelm the Spurs who lack a consistent scoring punch even when healthy.
The Bet: Thunder -10
The Record: 8-5-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.