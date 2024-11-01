NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Faces Another Massive Line Against Blazers
The Oklahoma City Thunder enter Friday 4-0 against the 2-3 Portland Trail Blazers. All four of the Thunder's victories this season have been lopsided, most recently Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs where they beat Victor Wembanyama's squad by 12 points on National Television and once led by 19 points.
Portland is fresh off a win over the Los Angeles Clippers with each team playing on the front end of a back-to-back. The Thunder will jet down to L.A. to take on the Clippers while the Trail Blazers head to Phoenix like Glen Campbell to take on the Suns.
With the Thunder having the overwhelmingly more talented roster, Oklahoma City should be able to dismantle the Portland Trail Blazers, and motivated to do so. If the Thunder swell their lead early in this game, they can coast to the finish line resting some of their regulars to handle their second three game in four night stretch of the season.
Oklahoma City has to come out on fire from beyond the arc, after shooting better in their last two contests, that momentum can carry the Thunder to a big win.
The Thunder are going to be able to play stiffling defense against the Trail Blazers who come into this game with the 25th best offense in the league. However, an edge Portland has so far is their paint defense which is in the top ten in the NBA that can deter Oklahoma City at the rim with the front court bodies the Blazers have.
Ultimately, this is a bet on the Thunder taking care of business on the road with a professional win despite the schedule disadvantages they have seen early on this season.
The Bet: Thunder -11.5
The Record: 2-1-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
