NBA Betting: OKC Thunder A Good Bet to Cover Against Spurs
As the Oklahoma City Thunder open up their preseason slate, another season of NBA betting is underway and this year at Thunder on SI we are giving you bets against the spread and prop bet each game.
Note: Given the preseason nature, Fanduel - Who Thunder on SI will be using - does not offer prop bet for exhibition play.
The OKC Thunder are currently five point favorite in San Antonio, which is a bet worth jumping on.
Sure, preseason is more unpredictable but Oklahoma City is one of the deepest teams in the league, even without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams in this game the Thunder are still more talented than what the Spurs will trot out.
San Antonio is sitting Devin Vassell, Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul, Zach Collins, Charles Bassey and David Duke Jr. While Stephon Castle and Keldon Johnson can have monster games, it will not be enough to outlast Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein.
Even as Mark Daigneault tries to manage minutes in this exhibition tilt which tips off a three game in four day stretch for Oklahoma City, they will turn to Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and a couple of interesting rookies in Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell.
The Bet: OKC Thunder -3
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
