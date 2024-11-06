NBA Betting: OKC Thunder to Keep Against the Spread Streak vs Nuggets
Good team win, great teams cover and the Oklahoma City Thunder are not only a perfect 8-0 in the NBA standings but they are one of the best teams in the NBA at cover the spread no matter how lofty the number gets in Vegas.
On Wednesday, the Thunder will gun for their eighth straight win on Wednesday in Denver. This is the second clash between Oklahoma City and Denver both taking place in Ball arena. Their first battle was on opening night where the Thunder ripped off an 102-87 win on National Television. This game will be tucked away on regional networks with tip-off slated for 8 PM CT.
The Denver Nuggets come into this game hobbled missing Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray for this tilt while the Thunder are still without their front court depth with no Isaiah Hartenstein, Kenrich Williams or Jaylin Williams as that trio has been sidelined all season.
That has not deterred the Thunder from winning all seven of their games by ten or more points. In this game, the Nuggets shouldn't have the depth or talent to stay on the floor with Oklahoma City making that seven point spread according to FanDuel extremely appealing.
It is expected Chet Holmgren will again have a massive outing after a trio of relatively quite offensive games the big man will be mirroring Nikola Jokic's minutes as he did on opening night.
Jalen Williams was able to break out in the first half against Orlando on Monday and should carry that scoring momentum with him to Denver down multiple defenders.
The Bet: Thunder -7
The Record: 5-1-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
