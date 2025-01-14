NBA Betting: OKC Thunder To Cover Another Lofty Spread vs. 76ers
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, as FanDuel has the Thunder set as 13-point favorites after the latest injury report was released.
This is on the heels of the Thunder blowing out the Washington Wizards after this scribe cautioned against a back door cover on Sunday. Oklahoma City is just a different team, one that wins and rarely plays with its food. While you always have to be concerned with lofty spreads late in garbage time, Oklahoma City should be able to get a 14-plus-point win against the 76ers.
There is no Joel Embiid or Andre Drummond down low which reliefs some size concern, Jared McCain and Kyle Lowry are out with Tyrese Maxey as questionable leading the 76ers into trouble at the guard position that should result in plenty of turnovers for the Thunder to get out and run in transition with Alex Caruso back in the fold.
Even Paul George is only probable, and you wonder if Maxey ends up in street clothes next to Embiid, how engaged will he be all alone against the top defense in the sport?
This has a chance to get out of hand early and be another three-quarter game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company with Gilgeous-Alexander already spending eight fourth quarters on the pine this season gaining additional rest in blowouts.
While no one would be a fool to throw some sheckles down on either side, this scribe is having a hard time betting against Oklahoma City getting another big win with all that is stacked against the 76ers. The only hiccup could be a sleepy getaway day performance with a return home after a week long road trip on the horizon.
The Bet: Thunder -13
The Record: 25-13-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.