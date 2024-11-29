NBA Betting: OKC Thunder to Cover In Must-Win Lakers Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers play a rare must-win November contest on Friday which will be broadcasted on ESPN. Each team is playing for their NBA Cup lives. The Lakers are hoping to defend its Cup Championship are bounced with a loss and a win by the Clippers or Trail Blazers. The Thunder are eliminated from NBA Cup contention with a loss to the Purple and Gold.
Oklahoma City has seen superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander post some of his best games in Los Angeles. After delievering the dagger in Golden State to lift the Thunder to a 2-0 start on their four game road swing, a similar MVP performance could save their NBA Cup chances.
Jalen Williams' night was called short on Wednesday when he was smacked in the face on a Jonathan Kuminga lift off, but he was in the midst of a National TV break out. In 16 minutes the third year swing man posted 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block. if he builds off that performance, the Thunder will be able to easily cover this slight spread.
Perhaps the biggest different maker in this contest will be newly acquired and recently debuted Isaiah Hartenstein taking his turn at defending Anthony Davis. The eye test and advance stats tells you Hartenstein is one of the best paint defenders in the NBA, but Davis is a massive test.
While it will be close to impossible to shut down Davis completely, so long as Hartenstein limits him to something other than an MVP-level statline, the Thunder should win and cover the spread.
The Bet: Thunder -3
The Record: 10-7-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.