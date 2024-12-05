NBA Betting: OKC Thunder to Keep Rolling Against Toronto Raptors
The Oklahoma City Thunder head up North to take on the Toronto Raptors to tip-off a mini-two game road trip. Oklahoma City is fresh off a lopsided win over the Utah Jazz to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference NBA Cup bracket. The Raptors walk in on a two game winning streak with a 7-15 record.
Toronto has been the perfect tanking team. Do not let its 7-15 record fool you, the Raptors are fun to watch. Each game feels close until the bitter end with plenty for Raptors fans to cheer about. From the step Gradey Dick - who has been upgraded to available for tonight's tilt - has taken in year two, Scottie Barnes' elite stretch to RJ Barrrett leading the squad in points per games. Their offensive style is fun and with defenders like Jonathan Mogbo, the defense is must-watch.
Oklahoma City is one of the best teams in the NBA, posting a 16-5 record to date owning the no. 1 seed out West. The Thunder, led by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rising star Jalen Williams, have been able to put up historic numbers on both ends - from a team standpoint, defensively moreso than offensively.
In this contest, the Thunder are also getting Alex Caruso back into the fold after a five game absence to boost an already elite defense. Since Isaiah Hartenstein's debut, Oklahoma City has been able to at least break even on the glass. When you couple that with its historic turnover differential it is easy to see how they have been able to boat race squads.
The talent advantage is clear, and Vegas has set a high point spread. Oklahoma City should be able to cause turnovers and feast in transition. Toronto turns the ball over the fifth most times per game in the NBA.
With the talent and defensive edge, lay some pennies down responsibly on the Thunder to cover the spread tonight in Toronto.
The Bet: Thunder -9.5
The Record: 12-8-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.