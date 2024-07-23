NBA Draft Analyst Projects Roles For OKC Thunder’s Rookies
Oklahoma City’s roster is full of talent from top to bottom. Last season, talented players at the end of the bench fell out of the rotation, and players like Tre Mann were traded to secure a better opportunity. The Thunder doesn’t have minutes to give out anymore, and every second on the court now has to be earned.
The team still stayed put in the NBA draft, and even traded back into the end of the first round to grab a second prospect. Both Nikola Topic and Dillon Jones will join the loaded roster in hopes of sticking around for the long haul — although the duo will have polar opposite rookie seasons in the NBA. Topic will be rehabbing a serious injury, while Jones will be fighting for playing time and a spot on Oklahoma City’s deep bench rotation.
In Bleacher Report’s latest article, NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman projected roles for every first round pick, and had plenty to say about the Thunder’s incoming rookies.
“The Oklahoma City Thunder won't have much use for Nikola Topic during their quest for a 2025 NBA championship,” he wrote. “He's still 18 years old, coming off an ACL injury and playing less than 650 minutes last year overseas. Topic figures to spend the year recovering, while Cason Wallace likely sees his role rise.”
He listed Topic as a G League player next season, but the truth is, he likely won’t be ready until the 2025 season. Topic has one of the draft’s highest ceilings, and could be a contributor for years to come, but he won’t get a chance to shine this season. Instead, he’ll take a redshirt season like Chet Holmgren. That will allow him to get a close look at a championship caliber team and work on his rehab process while soaking up the NBA lifestyle.
Jones, on the other hand, will likely have a chance. He’s not on a two-way deal, and his skillset in summer league checks a few key areas the Thunder need. He’s an experienced college player, as he played four years at Weber State. He has experience being the best player on his team and can really do it all. His senior season, he averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists. At times, he looked like the best player on the court in Oklahoma City’s summer league action.
Wasserman described his role on the Thunder as a Swiss Army Knife. He’s likely to see some time in the G League, but depending on his development, Jones could be a spot rotation player if someone gets hurt or if Oklahoma City needs a spark.
“The Oklahoma CIty Thunder's rotation may be too deep for Dillon Jones, particularly after it added Alex Caruso,” he wrote. “He does offer a unique package of offense with his ball-handling for creation and playmaking at 6'6", 240 pounds.
“Like most Thunder guards and wings, he can be moved around positionally, which should maximize his chances of seeing the floor at some point. Still, becoming a regular shooting threat remains the priority for Jones, who figures to spend time in the G League approaching triple-doubles with his driving, passing and rebounding.”
Oklahoma City’s first round class could both make contributions down the road, but Jones will be the only one with a chance next season. Wasserman dubbed both Topic and Jones as first-year G League players and gave Jones a chance to find his way onto the Thunder’s bench.
