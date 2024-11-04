NBA Legend Offers High Praise to Thunder After Hot Start
The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a 6-0 start for the first time in franchise history. It is rare for a team with such a rich history over the past decade and a half to still have first's and this is a feat their current young core led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren can use to seperate themselves from the previous iteration that carries the rich history of the Thunder on their backs Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.
This hot start is off the heels of a 57 win campaign a year ago that saw the OKC Thunder become the youngest No. 1 seed in league history before being bounced in the second round of the 2023-24 playoffs in six games to the Dallas Mavericks. Though, that run included the Thunder's first playoff series win since 2016.
On Kevin Garnett's podcast, KG Certified, Garnett raved about the OKC Thunder and their depth as a team after getting off to one of the best starts in the league.
"Shoutout to OKC, man...Man listen, they got 11 DOGS, 11 Dogs, 11, I counted," Garnett said "They got an [expletive] over there named [Aaron] Wiggins, he like a tall Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander]! Man, listen, they got a dog pound over there!"
Garnett went on to explain what makes the OKC Thunder so special is their play style which includes the versatility to attack defenses.
"Everybody is live at the top! I don't know who get, but whoever got it, he live. Isaiah Joe, [Jalen Williams], Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], It don't matter. Whoever get it at the top, he got wiggle, he got the whole bag, and he got the whole ding-ding-ding," Garnett said "[The Thunder] got 11 [expletives] that can bust your [expletive], Shouts to OKC, the new dogs, straight up." a
