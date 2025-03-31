NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Under-the-Radar College Prospect
The Oklahoma City Thunder have had the best regular season performance in team history this season, sitting at 62-12 as of March 31.
The team has a deep roster that has been built largely through the NBA Draft, including stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. The Thunder also acquired key contributors like Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Jaylin Williams in the NBA Draft.
OKC has a chance to add to its roster through the draft again this summer, holding a pick swap with the LA Clippers that should give the Thunder a better selection than the team's record would have.
In a recent mock draft from Adam Finkelstein from CBS Sports, the Thunder picked Saint Joseph's junior forward Rasheer Fleming at No. 20 overall.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, Fleming averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in his third year with the Hawks. The Camden, New Jersey, product's efforts earned Fleming First Team All-Atlantic 10 honors this season.
"Fleming is long and athletic, measuring at 6-9 with a reported 7-5 wingspan," Finkelstein wrote. "He has a powerful frame and made 39% of his 3-pointers this year on 4.5 attempts per game. He may never be more than a role player, but he has all the measurables to have a clear niche alongside Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams up front for OKC."
With good size, production and versatility, Fleming seems like an ideal fit for both Sam Presti and Mark Daigneault. The junior's perimeter shooting ability and defensive prowess would allow Fleming to thrive in Daigneault's scheme, while Fleming's combination of size and skill could entice Presti.
Alongside stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren, the Thunder would likely benefit more from adding another role player rather than a star. Like Finkelstein mentioned, even if Fleming doesn't blossom into an All-Star at the next level, he seems to have the key traits to be a valuable role player in the NBA.
Fleming is currently ranked No. 14 on Draft Digest's 2025 Big Board, ahead of prospects like Egor Demin, Carter Bryant and Jase Richardson.
